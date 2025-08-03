Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EC asks Tejashwi to submit unofficial EPIC card for investigation

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Congress state President Rajesh Kumar during a press conference, in Patna, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Sunday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to hand over for investigation a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been not issued officially.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was changed.

In a letter addressed to the former deputy CM, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha assembly constituency said, Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Tejashwi Yadav

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

