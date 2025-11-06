Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar records 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

Bihar records 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11, while the counting will take place on November 14

patna, voting, elections, bihar elections

Voting took place across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 were in rural areas

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A voter turnout of 64.46 per cent was recorded provisionally at the close of polling in 121 seats in the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.   A total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, to decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, he said.   Voting took place across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 were in rural areas, he added.   Gunjiyal said that barring a few incidents of "minor scuffles" in Lakhisarai and Saran, polling passed off peacefully.   "Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm amid tight security. Around 64.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded," he said.   "A total of 143 complaints were received and were immediately resolved," he added.   Gunjiyal said polling was boycotted in certain booths in Buxar, Fatuha and Suryagarha.   The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11, while the counting will take place on November 14.  
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bihar elections 2025, voting, elections, polls, polling booth

Patna sees smooth voting, rising women participation in phase-1 polling

amit shah

This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

bihar assembly polls 2025

Bihar elections 2025 updates: RJD supporters hurl slippers at Dy CM's car

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Tejashwi, Giriraj, Lalan among early voters in 1st phase of Bihar elections

Polling officials, EVM, Election

Bihar Phase 1 elections: 121 seats to vote today with 37.5 mn electors

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchMexican President HarassedNintendo Store App LaunchedMankind Pharma Q2 ResultsPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon