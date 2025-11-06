Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

Shah said Champaran will get a new airport, all closed sugar mills in the region will be revived through cooperatives and major schemes

Press Trust of India Bettiah (Bihar)
Nov 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs and pose security threats to the country, while asserting that the Bihar assembly election is for making the eastern state "infiltrator-free".

Addressing an election rally at Bettiah in West Champaran district, he alleged that RJD indulged in massacres and rapes while in power, while asserting that there is no place for 'bahubalis' (strongmen) in the NDA government. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi established Makhana Board... if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up," he alleged.

 

Shah said Champaran will get a new airport, all closed sugar mills in the region will be revived through cooperatives and major schemes will be launched for the Tharu community, if the NDA returns to power in the state.

Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan, he said Champaran would turn into 'mini-Chambal' if 'thagbandhan' comes to power in Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

