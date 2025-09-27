Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / PM doing 'vote revdi' with 'vote chori', says Cong on Bihar women aid

PM doing 'vote revdi' with 'vote chori', says Cong on Bihar women aid

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Karnataka government for the past two years has been providing Rs 2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

File Photo: Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's scheme to provide Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women of Bihar, alleging that along with "vote chori" he is now indulging in "vote revdi" too.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister was criticising the Karnataka government when the Congress government there was providing Rs 2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme, but is now himself doing it.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Karnataka government for the past two years has been providing Rs 2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme.

 

"The prime minister has been continuously criticizing it," he claimed.

"And just yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an OTP - One Time Payment - for the women of Bihar - that too, just a few days before the implementation of the code of conduct.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

ladakh protests, bjp

Ladakh violence: Congress demands judicial probe into killing of four youth

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt must fulfil legitimate aspirations of people of Ladakh: Congress

Congress, Congress flag

Congress files complaint against CPI(M) leader over disparaging remark

"Along with 'vote chori', the Prime Minister is now also engaged in distributing vote 'revri' (vote doles). This is clearly a desperate step, which the women of Bihar will understand very well," the Congress leader said in his post in Hindi.

Claiming that the countdown for the Bihar government has already begun, he said, "Nitish Kumar has now become the past -? and when the results come, Prime Minister Modi will also become the past."  Modi on Friday virtually launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar received Rs 10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

Starting with an initial financial support of Rs 10,000, the scheme can provide up to Rs 2 lakh based on the success of the enterprise under the Rs 7,500-crore project, an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women's economic empowerment.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi pledges ₹2,500 aid to women under new scheme if RJD wins in Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Bihar polls: Rahul announces release of 'most backward justice manifesto'

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Bihar minister slaps legal notice on Prashant Kishor over land deal remarks

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Congress indian prime ministers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon