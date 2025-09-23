Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar minister slaps legal notice on Prashant Kishor over land deal remarks

Bihar minister slaps legal notice on Prashant Kishor over land deal remarks

At a press conference on September 19, Kishor accused Choudhary of involvement in an irregular land deal worth ₹200 crore

File Photo: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during his 'Bihar Badlav Yatra', in Kaimur, Bihar, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday served a legal notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, demanding an “unconditional apology” for alleged defamatory remarks or face a ₹100 crore civil suit for damages.
 
At a press conference on September 19, Kishor accused Choudhary of involvement in an irregular land deal worth ₹200 crore.
 
The poll strategist-turned-politician alleged that Choudhary, along with his wife, daughter Shambhavi, and sister-in-law Anita Kunal, purchased land valued at ₹200 crore in the name of an organisation called Manav Vaibhav Vikas Trust, which is linked to Shambhavi’s in-laws.
 
Choudhary, the minister for Bihar’s Rural Works Department, is a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a national general secretary of the ruling Janata Dal (United).
 
 
In the notice, Choudhary’s lawyer Kumar Anjaneya Shanu said Kishor must “either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology publicly in a press conference.”

The move comes barely three months after Choudhary filed a defamation case against Kishor, who had accused him of bribing Union minister Chirag Paswan to secure a ticket for his daughter Shambhavi, now the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Samastipur.
 
In the seven-page notice, Shanu reminded Kishor of the earlier case, remarking: “Instead of course correction, you have attacked my client with a new set of wild, frivolous and defamatory allegations.”
 
Notably, Kishor was JD(U)’s national vice-president before being expelled from the party for allegedly running a “motivated campaign” against Choudhary.

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Ashok Choudhary defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

