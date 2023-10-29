close
Baghel's 'corrupt' govt doesn't have right to remain in power: Nadda

Nadda was addressing the 'Booth Vijya Sankalp Abhiyan' programme in Amlidih area under Raipur Rural constituency after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme there

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

He asked the BJP workers to visit every single house under their respective poll booths and encourage people to cast vote in next month's state elections

Press Trust of India Raipur
Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday accused the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh of indulging in "corruption" and said the Congress-led dispensation does not have the right to remain in power in the state.
The 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.
Nadda was addressing the 'Booth Vijya Sankalp Abhiyan' programme in Amlidih area under Raipur Rural constituency after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme there.
He asked the BJP workers to visit every single house under their respective poll booths and encourage people to cast vote in next month's state elections.
We have been watching Bhupesh Baghel's corrupt, incompetent, unbelievable and unimaginable government. I say unbelievable because have you ever seen the secretary of a CM lodged in jail for years. What evidence does one need when corruption is written on the forehead, Nadda said and asked people whether such a "corrupt" government should remain in power.
Notably, Saumya Chaurasia, a state cadre officer who was posted as deputy secretary in Chief Minister's Office, was arrested in December last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged coal levy scam.
"This (Congress) government cheated youth or not? Did the women get Rs 500 (each month)? A liquor scam happened or not? Bhupesh Baghel had promised to ban liquor. Instead of banning it, he committed a scam. He committed a scam in recruitment (for government jobs) and he did not even spare cow and cow dung, Nadda claimed.
Such a "corrupt" government does not have the right to remain in power, he added.
Nadda asked his party workers to reach out to voters under their respective poll booths.
You all should request people that they must cast their vote and you have to motivate them for it. Whether they vote in your favour or not, but to strengthen the democracy, you all should urge them to vote, he said.
Polling will be held in 20 assembly seats of the state in the first phase on November 7.
Raipur Rural constituency is among the 70 seats which will go to polls in the second phase on November 17.

After addressing the BJP workers here, Nadda left for Dongargarh assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district to address a public meeting.
He is later also scheduled to hold road rallies in Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan and Gandai towns before addressing another public meeting in Pandariya constituency.

Jagat Prakash Nadda Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Assembly Election

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

