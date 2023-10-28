close
Chhattisgarh polls: Rahul to address rallies in 4 constituencies in 2 days

"On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2.50 pm, respectively," Shukla said

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address four public meetings in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday, a party functionary has said. Gandhi will arrive in Raipur at 11.45 am on Saturday and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1 pm, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing, said on Friday.

"He will address another rally in Farasgaon under Kondagaon assembly segment in Bastar region at 2.40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2.50 pm, respectively," Shukla said.

These four seats are among the 20 that will go to polls in the first phase on November 7. Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member assembly will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

