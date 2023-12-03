Sensex (0.74%)
Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Here's how leaders reacted

Rahul Gandhi "humbly" accepted the people's mandate as the Congress headed for electoral defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
In a major victory ahead of the General Elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is comfortably cruising to the majority mark in the 90-seater Chhattisgarh Assembly. The Congress had been leading in Chhattisgarh in early trends, but the saffron party sprang a surprise by trouncing major heavyweights in the state.

Here are the reactions of various political leaders after the electoral verdict in Chhattisgarh:

"Battle of ideology will continue": Rahul Gandhi on Chhattisgarh loss

Rahul Gandhi "humbly" accepted the people's mandate as the Congress headed for electoral defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue," the Congress leader said.

He also expressed gratitude to the voters of Telangana where it has crossed the halfway mark according to the latest trends. "We will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana," he added.

State Assembly results were not litmus test for INDIA bloc: NCP's Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday stated that results of the assembly elections will not have a major impact on Lok Sabha polls.

"Lok sabha and Vidhan sabha elections are different. We cannot say that it'll have an impact on Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, Congress won in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh but something else happened in the Lok Sabha polls. It is too early to decide anything. It can't be said that these results were the litmus test for the INDIA bloc," Sule said.

Sule also congratulated the saffron party for its victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

"Whoever has done well, we should congratulate the entire team but wait for the final results. Trends are in favour of the BJP and we must congratulate them on their victory," she said.

Indians are "firmly with politics of good governance and development": PM Modi

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for their support in the Assembly Elections 2023. He said that the results in these states show that Indians are "firmly with politics of good governance and development".

In a post on social media platform X, Modi said, "We bow to the Janta Janardhan." 

PM Modi added, "I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP."

"Country's trust, Modi's guarantee":  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Reacting to the BJP's resounding victories in the Hindi heartland states, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote a congratulatory post on X. The text on the image shared by Jaishankar on X reads, "In India, people trust only one guarantee and that is 'Modi's Guarantee'."

"A curtain raiser to the 2024 Parliament elections": K Annamalai

BJP chief in Tamil Nadu K Annamalai praised the state party units for their "exceptional performance".

Responding to the latest trends, Annamalai said, "A curtain raiser to the 2024 Parliament elections, the election results for the 4 States reflect the Mood of the Nation & the underlying sentiment of the results reflects that People have chosen the Development Politics of our PM Thiru @narendramodi & has rejected the divisive politics of the INDI. Alliance."

"Congratulations to @BJP4Rajasthan, @BJP4MP, @BJP4CGState & @BJP4Telangana for this exceptional performance," the BJP chief said in a post on X.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

