Chhattisgarh govt launches housing scheme for homeless families in state

The Chhattisgarh government will provide cemented houses for 47,000 poor people residing in rural areas of the state

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government has announced plans to provide cemented houses for 47,000 impoverished individuals residing in the state's rural areas.

Initially launched in 2021, the scheme's implementation was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme drew inspiration from the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2016. However, the Chhattisgarh government opted not to participate in this national-level programme.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aimed to provide permanent housing to 1,875,580 families, with the expenditure shared between the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.

This scheme targets beneficiaries in need of housing who were not eligible, according to the survey list from 2011. This is because the Union government conducted the Socio-Economic and Caste Census in that year. The Baghel government has decided to undertake the "Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023" from April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. According to this survey, approximately 1,100,000 families were living in kutcha houses in the state.

Chief Minister Baghel stated, "The Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana will provide financial assistance for the construction of houses to eligible beneficiaries and will bear 100 per cent of the amount required for its implementation. Families remaining on the permanent waiting list of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin will benefit from this initiative."

In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections, the state government is vigorously implementing the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana. According to the socio-economic survey results, out of 1,100,000 families, the government has qualified 47,090 homeless families for the scheme's first phase. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 1,30,000 will be provided to rural households and Rs 1,20,000 to families residing in plain areas of the state.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

