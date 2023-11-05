close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress unveils manifesto, promises caste census

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, CM Baghel said farmers will get Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy

Congress, Congress manifesto

Polling to the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, Rs 3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme.
The ruling party in Chhattisgarh unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' at six different places - Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha - two days before the first phase of the state polls.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released the manifesto in Rajnandgaon while party's state in-charge Kumari Selja unveiled it in state capital Raipur.
Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintal per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto.
Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, CM Baghel said farmers will get Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators.
Tenu leaf collection will be done at Rs 6,000 per standard sack in place of the existing Rs 4,000 and tendu leaf collectors will additionally get an annual bonus of Rs 4,000, he said.
Baghel said, "A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters," under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.
The subsidy will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of women, he said.
Schemes which are currently operational will continue if the Congress retains power in the state, he added.
Polling to the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

PM Modi visits Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh, meets Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

Adityanath slams Congress, blames party for cow dung scam in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme for next 5 years

Why has Mahadev app not been banned till now, Baghel asks PM Modi

Didn't even spare name of 'Mahadev': PM attacks Baghel on betting app row

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh government Congress

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon