close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: Rs 38 cr worth of cash, illicit liquor seized in state

A poll duty official said that Rs 10.11 crore in cash, 30,840 litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 90.87 lakh and 184 kg ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 14.82 crore were recovered

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day, Voters

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, and valuables worth over Rs 38.34 crore have been seized by officials in the state since October 9.

An official said that the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the poll-bound state on October 9. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17.

An official associated with poll duty said that flying squads, comprising personnel from the excise, police and income tax departments, are keeping a close watch on illegal consignments of liquor, cash and other items meant to influence the elections.

He said, "Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth more than Rs 38.34 crore have been seized from separate places in the state till Sunday [October 29]."

Among the seized items, they have recovered Rs 10.11 crore in cash, 30,840 litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 90.87 lakh and 184 kg ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 14.82 crore, he said.

He added that other items worth Rs 9.50 crore were also seized. " Cases have been registered under relevant acts," he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale issued guidelines to all district election officers and superintendents of police for taking necessary action to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state next month.

The official added that in compliance with these guidelines, "illegal transportation and storage of money and goods is being closely monitored through various enforcement agencies in the state".

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel files nomination from Patan

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: All-women team to guard 900 polling booths

Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder in Chhattisgarh

Congress moving forward with a vision: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon