Chhattisgarh polls: Rs 38 cr worth of cash, illicit liquor seized in state

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, and valuables worth over Rs 38.34 crore have been seized by officials in the state since October 9.

An official said that the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the poll-bound state on October 9. Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17.

An official associated with poll duty said that flying squads, comprising personnel from the excise, police and income tax departments, are keeping a close watch on illegal consignments of liquor, cash and other items meant to influence the elections.

He said, "Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth more than Rs 38.34 crore have been seized from separate places in the state till Sunday [October 29]."

Among the seized items, they have recovered Rs 10.11 crore in cash, 30,840 litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 90.87 lakh and 184 kg ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 14.82 crore, he said.

He added that other items worth Rs 9.50 crore were also seized. " Cases have been registered under relevant acts," he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale issued guidelines to all district election officers and superintendents of police for taking necessary action to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state next month.

The official added that in compliance with these guidelines, "illegal transportation and storage of money and goods is being closely monitored through various enforcement agencies in the state".