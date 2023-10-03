close
Sensex (-0.36%)
65594.39 -234.02
Nifty (-0.51%)
19538.60 -99.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.55%)
5915.55 + 32.25
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40610.85 + 73.80
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
44363.10 -221.45
Heatmap

Developed Bharat's dream to come true when villages develop: PM Modi

On the occasion, PM Modi virtually flags off Tadoki (Kanker district)-Raipur DEMU train service

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jagdalpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages develop.
He also said the Centre has made a 20-fold increase in the budgetary allocations for railway projects in Chhattisgarh in the last nine years as compared to what was given before 2014. PM Modi was speaking at an event at Jagdalpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of different projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including the NMDC's steel plant. "The dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages in the country develop," he said.
Speaking about the NMDC Steel Ltd steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district of the state, the prime minister said it would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 youths of Bastar and adjoining areas.
On the occasion, PM Modi virtually flags off Tadoki (Kanker district)-Raipur DEMU train service.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel rides motorbike in Durg to lead yatra

Chhattisgarh govt launches housing scheme for homeless families in state

PM Modi to inaugurate NMDC's plant, new rail lines in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

Only BJP can fulfil aspirations of people, says PM in Chhattisgarh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh polls Developed nations

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon