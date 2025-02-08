Business Standard

Delhi election results: Tukde-tukde gang facing defeat, says MP CM Yadav

Talking to reporters in Indore, Yadav said that opposition parties should introspect after their repeated defeat in the elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

As early trends showed the BJP leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats and AAP big-wigs trailing in some seats, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said leaders who were part of the "tukde-tukde gang" and had a narrow mindset have been continuously facing defeat.

According to the early trends released by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while AAP was ahead in 25.

Talking to reporters in Indore, Yadav said that opposition parties should introspect after their repeated defeat in the elections.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with the public, their hard work and the country's changing mood are going towards one direction.

 

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, the chief minister said, "Elements who are part of the tukde-tukde gang, have narrow mindset and have misled the states and country for years are continuously facing defeats...We have witnessed everyone (opposition parties) coming together using dirty tricks, and Congress fought the last battle. Everyone came together by telling lies and have scattered like straws."  Tukde-tukde is a catchphrase used by the BJP for groups allegedly supporting sedition and secessionism.

He said the results of the Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi polls have gone the 2024 Lok Sabha election way.

Yadav said the opposition parties spread sophistries across the country to mislead people, and the poll outcome is a lesson for such elements, and they should now introspect.

