Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Kejriwal claims BJP poaching AAP leaders; BJP denies, warns legal action

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP on Thursday of attempting to poach his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8. The BJP dismissed the allegation and threatened legal action.
In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates had received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switch sides.
Meanwhile, a majority of the polling agencies have predicted BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly elections while relegating AAP to the second spot. The run-up to the polling day (February 5) saw a fierce electoral campaign by both AAP and BJP. While Congress has stepped up its game this time, pollsters believe the party is facing another wipeout in the national capital.
BJP reviews voting for Delhi polls, says will win around 50 seats
The BJP on Thursday reviewed voting for the Delhi Assembly polls and asserted to win around 50 seats. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that people voted on Wednesday to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine development of the city.
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:40 AM IST