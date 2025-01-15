Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal begins 'padyatra' from AAP office to file nomination for polls

Kejriwal begins 'padyatra' from AAP office to file nomination for polls

Former chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki temple in the morning before heading to the New Delhi district magistrate's office

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has held New Delhi seat since 2013 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal began a 'padyatra' from the party office on Wednesday to file his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly polls.

The former chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki temple in the morning before heading to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he will file his nomination papers.

"My family and I have taken the blessings of Lord Valmiki. After this, I will go to the Hanuman temple and take the blessings of Bajrangbali and file my nomination today. I have nothing to say about those who think that they can buy Delhiites with a pair of shoes," Kejriwal said after visiting the Valmiki temple.

 

On reports about a threat to his life from a pro-Khalistani outfit, the AAP leader said God was with him.

"Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me. One lives as long as their lifeline. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls them," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Prachin Hanuman temple.

Kejriwal has held New Delhi seat since 2013. He is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Election, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls, Vote, Voting

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi ready to cast vote for the first time

Delhi Congress, Delhi election

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards, says Congress leader

Aadhar card, Fake aadhar card

Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards: Congress candidate

Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain denied interim bail, gets custody parole for poll formalities

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji, declares net worth of Rs 76.93 lakh

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Sunita Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Delhi Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon