Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF companies for Delhi polls

Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF companies for Delhi polls

The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said on Saturday.

Kejriwal in a post on X on Saturday shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Armed Unit, regarding deployment of SRPF for Delhi election.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" the former Delhi chief minister asked.

 

Kejriwal's post came a day after the Punjab Police personnel deployed for his personal security were withdrawn, which he claimed was "pure politics".

There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security, he added.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state police component deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following directions from the Delhi Police and the EC.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

