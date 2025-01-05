Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / PM Modi promises no welfare schemes will end if BJP wins in Delhi

PM Modi promises no welfare schemes will end if BJP wins in Delhi

The prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals

Modi, Narendra Modi

The prime minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the AAP government in Delhi of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre and urged the people of the national capital to give the BJP an opportunity to turn it into a city of the future.

The prime minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power but the party's government would weed out the corruption in their implementation.

Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, Modi dubbed the AAP government a "disaster" that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.

"Only when this 'aapda (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in," Modi said.

 

The prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.

"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams," he said.

"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'aapda (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parvesh Verma

Delhi polls: Will defeat Kejriwal from New Delhi, says BJP's Parvesh Verma

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

AAP will shrink to single digit in polls for their misdeeds: Cong's Dikshit

Congress BJP flags

Delhi polls: Parties go tech-savvy, use AI for creative ads, sharp jibes

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP, Cong should formally declare alliance for Delhi polls, says Kejriwal

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Instead of creating infra in Delhi, Kejriwal built 'sheesh mahal': Shah

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon