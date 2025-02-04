Business Standard

Atishi lashes out at EC after police charge her for Model Code violation

The Delhi Police charged Atishi and her supporters for alleged violation of MCC, saying the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, along with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles, was found at Fateh Singh Marg

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday lashed out at the Election Commission after she was charged for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.  In a post on X, Atishi said, "The Election Commission is amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji, how much will you ruin the electoral process?" 
Earlier, Atishi shared a series of posts on X, alleging that Manish Bidhuri, son of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, was interfering in the Kalkaji constituency in violation of MCC. Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Atishi on the seat.
 
 
She alleged that Delhi police "illegally took in custody two people who were reporting and making a video of MCC violations" and no action was taken against those flouting the Model Code of Conduct. 
Responding to one of her posts, the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, said, "On 4/2/25 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (referring to Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to MCC. On complaint by FST, a case u/s 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is regtd at PS Govindpuri."  In another post, the DCP South East Delhi said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable. "On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him," it said. "FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.
 
The police also registered a case against Ramesh Bidhuri's son for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "In this matter, taking cognizance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri," it said.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

