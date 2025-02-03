Business Standard

Votes are earned by winning hearts, not by threats: Delhi CM Atishi

Votes are earned by winning hearts, not by threats: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, during her roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, emphasised that votes are earned by winning the hearts of people and not by 'threatening' them.

Her statement comes in reaction to an anecdote she narrated, "An elderly woman told me that BJP's 'goons' had come, asking her not to vote for 'Jhaadu'. She told me that she will see what happens when she goes to vote on February 5."

"Votes are earned by winning the hearts of the people, not by threatening them. The people of Delhi will vote for us on our work," Atishi said while expressing confidence that AAP would form the government with a huge margin.

 

Speaking about the public response in her roadshow, Atishi said that the crowd gathered in such large numbers shows that people love Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"The enthusiasm of the people and the number in which they have shown up shows that the people love Arvind Kejriwal. We have the power of people with us and this is what is important in democracy. Arvind Kejriwal's government will be formed with a huge margin," the Delhi CM said.

With the assembly elections in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday, Atishi and Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, where the AAP national convenor predicted that his party was going to secure a win on 55 assembly seats.

"The election campaign is ending at 5:00 PM today. I have visited the entire Delhi. I think that we are going to win 55 seats. But if mothers and sisters push hard, we can win up to 60 seats," Kejriwal told reporters during his campaign.

In his appeal to women voters, the former Delhi CM said that women should pursue men in their family to vote for AAP. "This election is for women. Every woman should go and vote and explain to men that every vote should go to the broom. There is nothing in the BJP. It is the party of the rich," Kejriwal said.

He further said that AAP will win by a historic margin in New Delhi, Kalkaji, and Jangpura assembly constituencies.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

