Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP headed to its worst-defeat ever, plans to use its goons: Kejriwal

BJP headed to its worst-defeat ever, plans to use its goons: Kejriwal

In a video message on the final day of campaigning for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal alleged the BJP was already resorting to unfair tactics in the face of a massive defeat

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Despite all these, the AAP is heading towards a historic victory and the BJP its worst defeat since the party came into being, Kejriwal claimed | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the BJP is going to face its worst defeat ever in these polls in Delhi and will use its "goons" and Delhi Police to influence the elections.

In a video message on the final day of campaigning for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal alleged the BJP was already resorting to unfair tactics in the face of a "massive defeat".

Despite all these, the AAP is heading towards a historic victory and the BJP its worst defeat since the party came into being, Kejriwal claimed.

"The BJP will use its goons and Delhi Police extensively to win the elections. They will try to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas," he claimed.

 

The former Delhi chief minister further alleged BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on election day. "Take their money, but do not let them put ink on your finger," he urged voters.

He said that to counter these alleged malpractices, his party has set up "quick action teams" and distributed spy cameras and body cams in slum areas. "We have deployed cameras to capture BJP goons engaging in any wrongdoing."  Cautioning voters against the alleged BJP manipulations, Kejriwal claimed the party would demolish slums if voted to power. "Selling your votes would be like signing your own death warrant," he said.

With the BJP looking to unseat the AAP and the Congress attempting a comeback, the Delhi elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes battle. The results on February 8 will determine whether the AAP retains power or if Delhi sees a change in leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

AAP-led govt model failed, claims Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Delhi Assembly elections: EC bans exit polls before 6:30 pm on February 5

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia

Delhi polls: Retd judge files PIL against sops promised by BJP, Cong, AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi polls: High-octane campaigning ends today; AI spoofs set stage

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajeev

People want change, there will be change on Feb 5: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon