BJP prez Nadda, 3 other party candidates declared elected to RS unopposed

There were four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state and as many candidates, all of the ruling BJP, had filed their nomination papers

New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting with envoys of 7 nations; Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Apart from Nadda, the three others candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha were diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

BJP president J P Nadda and three other candidates of the party were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Tuesday.
There were four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state and as many candidates, all of the ruling BJP, had filed their nomination papers.
As no other candidates had filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat on four vacant seats, Returning Officer Reeta Mehta declared all the four BJP candidates, including Nadda, elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, an official said.
Tuesday was the last date of withdrawal of nomination forms.
Apart from Nadda, the three others candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha were diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Rajya Sabha Election

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

