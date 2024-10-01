Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Congress limited to false promises, BJP a result-oriented party: PM Modi

Congress limited to false promises, BJP a result-oriented party: PM Modi

Addressing his last poll rally for the October 5 Haryana polls in Palwal, he said the BJP is going to come to power for a third consecutive term in the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

In Haryana, the infighting which is taking place in Congress, people are watching this, Modi said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Palwal (Har)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kept up his attack on the Congress, saying its politics is limited to false promises whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Addressing his last poll rally for the October 5 Haryana polls in Palwal, he said the BJP is going to come to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"You have come in such big numbers to give us blessings," Modi told the gathering.

On the final phase of voting taking place in Jammu & Kashmir, he people in large numbers are taking part in festival of democracy there.

 

"I will tell all voters of J&K that they must exercise their right to vote," he said.

"This is my final public meeting for this polls," Modi told the Palwal gathering.

More From This Section

Dushyant Chautala

Days ahead of Haryana polls, brick thrown at Dushyant Chautala's convoy car

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Govt to consider parole based on accuracy of Dera chief's plea: Haryana CEO

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rewari, he appealed to the public to vote for BJP candidate Shri Laxman Yadav ji from Rewari, hri Anil Dahina ji from Kosli and Dr. Shri Krishna Kumar ji from Bawal.

Rao's legacy at stake in south Haryana ahead of Assembly elections

haryana elections 2024

Haryana polls: 13% 'criminal' candidates, 52% crorepatis in fray; details

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

'Haryana needs govt for farmers, not industrialists': Rahul Gandhi. Updates

"In village after village, there is a BJP wave. Everywhere, one voice is heard --"Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se," he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its politics remains limited to false promises, whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

"We focus on hard work, we focus on result," he said.

"And Congress never does hard work. Congress thinks that it has been 10 years and people of Haryana will hand over power to them on a platter.

"Congress had this misconception in Madhya Pradesh too and started to celebrate victory, but on day of voting, the people showed them stars in the day, showed them the mirror," he said.

Rajasthan lies in Haryana's neighbourhood, over there too Congress had made a big attempt to instigate farmers and youth against the BJP, but what happened, Congress fell "dhadam" (fell flat).

In Haryana too, this is going to happen -- "dhadam" (Congress will fall flat)", he said.

People of Haryana are going to keep Congress at bay, he added.

In Haryana, the infighting which is taking place in Congress, people are watching this, Modi said.

The land of Haryana has given us message of holy Gita. Haryana has taught us to work hard, but Congress' formula is neither do work nor let others do work, he said.

Modi, meanwhile, also said it has been Haryana's track record that it goes with the party which rules at the Centre. In Delhi, you formed BJP government for third time and in Haryana you have decided to form BJP government for third time, he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST

LIVE: Gross GST collection in September rises 6.5% to over Rs 1.73 trn

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets former President Ram Nath Kovind on his 79th birthday

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

India trusted partner in Jamaica's development journey, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

J-K Assembly polls: PM Modi, Shah urge voters to exercise their franchise

Modi, Narendra Modi

'No place for terrorism, crucial to stop escalation': PM Modi to Netanyahu

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon