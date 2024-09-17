Haryana polls: No alliance with AAP in state, says Congress leader. Updates

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the Congress will not form any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress leader said, “We won’t form any alliance with AAP. Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) always gets bail when election approaches. I don’t understand this." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Haryana polls: Several BJP, Congress leaders withdraw nomination

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders withdrew their nominations on Monday for the October 5 elections. Following the final withdrawal deadline, 1,031 candidates remain in contention for the 90 Assembly seats in the state.

Over 1,559 individuals had filed nominations, but after scrutiny, 1,221 of these were deemed valid. However, 190 candidates chose to withdraw, leaving 1,031 candidates still in the race.

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP to contest on 89 seats

After BJP candidate Rohtash Jangra withdrew his nomination from Sirsa on Monday, the party might back Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Similar to the Congress, the BJP will now be contesting 89 out of the 90 seats.

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress not a divided house, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that the Haryana Congress remains unified and is preparing to contest the October 5 Assembly elections as a cohesive group.

The former union minister criticized the BJP government on various issues such as agriculture, economy, and state debt. He also announced that the Congress will release its election manifesto later this week.

Chidambaram said, "I do not think Haryana PPCC is a divided house. There are leaders of high stature. Naturally, the leaders will ask for greater influence in the selection of candidates but once the candidates have been selected, I am sure that all of them will campaign together and win the election."

(With agency inputs)