8,821 centurions among over 20 mn eligible voters in Haryana: CEO Agarwal

More than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise in Haryana, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Monday.

He also said that 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in the state, Agarwal said.

Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters.

Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older



while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities.