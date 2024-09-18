Haryana polls: Rs 27 crore in liquor, drugs seized since MCC enforcement

Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on August 16 ahead of next month’s Haryana Assembly elections , law enforcement agencies have seized illegal drugs, liquor, and unaccounted cash worth Rs 26.82 crore.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed on Tuesday that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines, alongside the MCC, are being strictly adhered to to ensure transparent elections on October 5. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Election Commission has taken a firm stand to prevent any form of voter inducement. Multiple agencies, including the Haryana Police, have been closely tracking the illegal movement of liquor, narcotics, and unaccounted cash across the state.

From August 16 to September 16, authorities confiscated Rs 26.82 crore worth of illegal substances and cash, with the Haryana Police and other agencies maintaining continuous surveillance.

The various departments involved, such as the police, Income Tax Department, and Narcotics Control Bureau, have made significant seizures. These include over 326,017 litres of illegal liquor valued at more than Rs 9.82 crore and over 2,339 kg of narcotics worth Rs 6.76 crore. Additionally, precious metals like gold and silver, valued at over Rs 3.10 crore (totalling 48,908 grams), have been seized, along with other items worth over Rs 2.41 crore, according to PTI.

BJP faces stiff competition in upcoming election

The upcoming assembly elections in Haryana present a complex battle for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the party is aiming for a consecutive term, it faces challenges from anti-incumbency and a rejuvenated Congress party. The Congress, seeking a return to power, is contending against several political families from Haryana, adding to the intensity of the race.

A total of 1,031 candidates are participating in the October 5 elections, including several relatives of the state’s political heavyweights like Bansi Lal, Devi Lal, and Bhajan Lal. Other notable parties fielding candidates are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in alliance with Azad Samaj Party, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in partnership with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Key candidates in Haryana Assembly elections

Among the key figures are BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, and Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Also in the race are JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala, and AAP’s Anurag Dhanda.

Over two crore eligible voters will cast their ballots on October 5, with 10,775,957 men, 9,577,926 women, and 467 transgender voters registered. The elections will be conducted in a single phase across 90 constituencies, and the results will be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies)