Jharkhand elections: Hemant Soren, Rameshwar Oraon among key candidates

Jharkhand Assembly elections: The elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

The upcoming 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, are shaping up to be a significant political event. With all 81 Assembly seats up for grabs, key candidates from various parties are emerging as potential game-changers.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Key candidates from major parties

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
The ruling party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has announced several key candidates for the 2024 Jharkhand polls:
 
>Hemant Soren: Contesting from Barhait, he aims to retain his position as chief minister. His leadership has been pivotal in  JMM’s governance since the last elections.
 
  >Kalpana Soren: Hemant Soren’s wife, running from Gandey Assembly seat, is expected to attract votes based on her connection to the incumbent leadership.
  >Basant Soren: Hemant’s brother, contesting from Dumka, is another significant candidate, reinforcing the familial ties within the party.

  >Mahua Maji: A Rajya Sabha MP, she will contest from Ranchi, bringing her parliamentary experience to the state Assembly.
  JMM has fielded a total of 41 candidates so far, retaining many incumbents, including Chamra Linda from Bishunpur and Sukhram Oraon from Chakradharpur.
 
Indian National Congress (INC)
  The Congress, part of the INDIA alliance, is contesting 30 seats. Key candidates include:
 
>Rameshwar Oraon: The state Congress president, contesting from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), is expected to play a crucial role in rallying support for the party.
  The Congress has announced 21 candidates so far, with more expected as the election date approaches.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  As the main opposition party, BJP is contesting 68 seats and has prominent figures such as:
 
>Babulal Marandi: A former chief minister and current BJP leader in Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar seat.
  BJP aims to capitalise on its previous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it secured a significant number of seats.
 
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and allies
  RJD, also part of the INDIA alliance, has announced six candidates. Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, has expressed confidence in their coalition’s unity and electoral strategy. RJD’s candidates will primarily focus on constituencies that align with their voter base.
 
Other parties
  The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and other parties like Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will also field candidates across various constituencies. AJSU is contesting 10 seats, while JD(U) and LJP are contesting two and one seat, respectively.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Full schedule

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 18
Last date for making nominations: October 25
Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 28
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 30
Date of counting of votes: November 23
Date before which elections will be completed: November 25

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

