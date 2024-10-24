Business Standard
Kejriwal likely to campaign for INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Maharashtra and Jharkhand said sources.

As per the sources Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background.

"Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP have approached Aam Aadmi Party for Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Maharashtra. Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background. In addition to Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders will also campaign for MVA candidates," sources said.

 

Kejriwal is also likely to campaign for JMM candidates in Jharkhand.

"Arvind Kejriwal will campaign on the seats, where his appeal would translate into votes for INDIA Bloc, especially on urban seats," as per sources.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

