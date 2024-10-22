Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begin

Nomination process for second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begin

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1, an election official said

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Elections: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The nomination process for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 20 commenced on Tuesday with the issuance of the notification for the second phase of polls in the state.

The nomination process will continue until October 29, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

"The nomination process of 38 assembly constituencies going to polls in the second phase on November 20 began today," an election official said.

 

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30 and candidates can withdraw their names by November 1, he said.

In the second phase, the constituencies going to polls under the general category are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara and Silli.

More From This Section

hemant soren

Several BJP leaders, including 3 ex-MLAs, join JMM ahead of Jharkhand polls

Manoj Jha, Manoj

Even if we go solo in J'khand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD

Manoj Jha, Manoj

RJD expresses disappointment over seats offered in J'khand by Cong, JMM

hemant soren

INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand polls together, seat sharing awaited

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

The ST seats are Borio, Barhait, Littipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri, while the SC constituencies include Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari.

Around 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Dera chief Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

LIVE: Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Dera chief Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Jharkhand elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Updates

salman khan, salman

Did Bishnoi gang demand Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan? Police gets new message

Congress flag

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 21 candidates

Rahul Gandhi Hemant Soren Tejashwi Yadav

Jharkhand elections: JMM-Cong disagree over seat sharing; RJD unhappy

Topics : Jharkhand Jharkhand Assembly Elections Congress BJP JMM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon