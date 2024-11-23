Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Jharkhand polls: RJD surprises as candidates lead in 5 of 6 Assembly seats

Jharkhand polls: RJD surprises as candidates lead in 5 of 6 Assembly seats

In 2019, RJD had secured only the Chatra seat where its nominee Satyanand Bhokta won

Tejashvi Yadav, Tejashvi, RJD leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections | (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates leading in five of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

RJD candidates in five assembly seats were leading over sitting BJP legislators.

In 2019, RJD had secured only the Chatra seat where its nominee Satyanand Bhokta won.

In Deoghar, RJD's Suresh Paswan was leading by 19,581 votes over his nearest rival and BJP's sitting MLA Narayan Das after the third round of counting.  Jharkhand Election Results 2024

RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav was ahead by 19,867 votes in Godda over BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal after the sixth round of counting.

 

In Koderma, RJD nominee Subhash Prasad Yadav, who was out on bail, was leading by a margin of 3,471 votes over BJP's sitting legislator Neera Yadav.

More From This Section

Election, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: EC trends show INDIA bloc crosses majority, leading in 50 seats

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Kalpana Soren, Kalpana, election, vote, voting, Jharkhand Election

Jharkhand polls: Hemant, Kalpana Soren take early lead in Barhait, Gandey

Jharkhand election results: NDA-INDIA locked in a neck-and-neck battle

Jharkhand election results: NDA-INDIA locked in a neck-and-neck battle

Election, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Assembly results: A look at top 10 battlegrounds in the state

election, vote, voting, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

Jharkhand Assembly results 2024: Date, time, where to watch live updates

Subhas Prasad Yadav, considered to be one of the close aides of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

Party's Naresh Prasad Singh was leading by 5,159 votes after the fourth round of counting over BJP's Bishrampur MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi.

RJD's Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav was also leading from Hussainabad by 8,213 votes after the fourth round of counting over BJP MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh.

Party's candidate Rashmi Prakash, however, was trailing from Chatra by 3,776 votes.

Bhokta did not contest the elections this time, and his daughter-in-law Prakash was given a ticket.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice to centre on RJD's plea against HC verdict on quota limit

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

RJD to protest on Sept 1 demanding 65% reservation for OBC, SC and, ST

Bhiar School Bus incident

WATCH: Mob tries to set school bus with students onboard on fire in Bihar

modi, narendra modi, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM

Centre denies Bihar's 'special category' status; no new designation allowed

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp

Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media: PM Modi to supporters

Topics : Rashtriya Janata Dal rjd Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon