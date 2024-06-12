Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media: PM Modi to supporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his supporters to remove the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix from their social media handles. He said that the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections victory of the National Democratic Alliance has shown that we are one family and thus, the suffix is not required anymore.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister said, “Through the election campaign, people across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation.”

In March, following the comments made by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on PM Modi not having a family, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and supporters added the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ (Modi’s family) suffix to their social media profiles. Along with BJP supporters, Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal had added the suffix to their social media handle.

PM Modi, in his post, further added, “With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken.”



What did Lalu Yadav say about PM Modi’s family? In March this year, former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav said in a rally in Patna that PM Modi has no family.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief had said, "This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivarvad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family... You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsure their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why didn't you get your hair and beard removed."

Reacting to Lalu Yadav’s statement, PM Modi said that the Opposition leaders are getting nervous with my questions. “The leaders of the Opposition, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their ‘parivarvad’, they have started saying that Modi has no family,” the Prime Minister said.

He further said, “My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them.”