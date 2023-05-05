close

BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress; calls it corrupt

The Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka with the "40 per cent commission sarkar" jibe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
The Congress on Friday described the outgoing BJP government in Karnataka as "corrupt" and accused it of having "sold governance" in the southern state.

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly election, the Congress released a set of posters listing out the "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while dubbing the BJP government a "trouble engine".

The Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka with the "40 per cent commission sarkar" jibe.

The "40 per cent commission' row erupted in the southern state following the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil who had earlier alleged that then minister K S Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at a village.

Posting a photo of the "corruption rates" poster released by the Congress, the party's general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The rate at which BJP has sold governance in Karnataka. This is the BJP double engine of 'DelhiJhoot' and 'BengaluruLoot'."

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "The Digit '40' is ingrained in BJP! The 40 km roadshow in Bengaluru by prime minister today seems to depict the symbolism of 40 per cent BJP Sarkara! As Manipur burns, PM is busy electioneering. Is this the way PM follows Raj Dharma?"

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only state in southern India where the saffron party is in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka polls Congress BJP Politics

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

