Karnataka polls: PM Modi says Congress is enemy of peace & development

PM Modi said entire politics of party is based on "divide and rule" policy, and charged it with going across world defaming country, when India's democracy and development is being appreciated

Press Trust of India Mulki (K'taka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
In a frontal attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the entire politics of the party is based on "divide and rule" policy, and charged it with going across the world defaming the country, when India's democracy and development is being appreciated and respected globally.

Calling Congress the "enemy of peace and development", the Prime Minister also accused it of insulting and abusing India's defence forces.

"Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects 'aakas' (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, which is a BJP stronghold, he said Congress' only identity is "appeasement politics". "Will you (people) allow such Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined?"

"Across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is to oust Congress from there. If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress' entire politics is based on divide and rule policy," he added.

This was the Prime Minister's first poll rally today ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka with Modi scheduled to address two more meetings later in the day.

Alleging that the Congress tries to save those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, Modi claimed that it not only withdraws cases against such anti-social elements, but also releases them.

The "reverse-gear" Congress also takes electoral help from anti-national forces, the Prime Minister further alleged.

Noting that the whole country respects and honours our defence forces, Modi said the Congress insults and abuses the military brass and soldiers.

The whole world appreciates and respects India's democracy and development, he said, but the Congress is going across the world defaming the country.

"America, Australia, Japan, UK, in every corner of the world India is being appreciated or not? Why?... It is not because of Modi, it is happening because of your (people's) votes. It's the strength of your votes, which formed a strong and stable government in Delhi," he added.

Highlighting that BJP wants to make Karnataka number one in India, the Prime MInister said: "We want Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture development, fisheries and port. We are working on it."

He charged the Congress of looking to make Karnataka the "number one ATM" for its 'Shahi Parivar' (royal family) sitting in Delhi.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among other BJP leaders were present at the rally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress BJP Karnataka

First Published: May 03 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

