Karnataka elections: A look at Congress' history here and its importance



For weeks now, the state has been witnessing high-pitched rallies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The election carries more importance for Kharge as it is the first major election since he was chosen to lead the grand old party last year. The southern state of Karnataka is all set to conduct its state assembly elections on Wednesday, May 10. According to political pundits, the state is likely to see a three-cornered fight among the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular).



Karnataka- A brief political history Moreover, Kharge also comes from Karnataka, which makes it all the more crucial for him to prove his political mettle here.



Till 1983, the state was majorly ruled by the Congress. K Chengalaraya Reddy, Karnataka's first CM, served from 1952 to 1956. Subsequently, the party went on to rule the state under S Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, and Devaraj Urs. Karnataka has a rich electoral history and a rather unstable one. Since its formation in 1956, it has seen 32 chief ministerial terms and 23 different CMs in office.

Later, JDS' HD Deve Gowda won the state elections and became the CM. He also briefly became the PM of India. In 1983, the Janata Party led by Ramakrishna Hegde, won the state assembly elections and formed the government. Hegde served his post till 1994, making him the longest-serving CM in the state.



After losing the elections in 2008, Congress again won the state elections in 2012 and formed the government under Siddaramaiah. However, in 2018, the state went to BJP under BS Yediyurappa and then under Basavraj Bommai. In 2004, Congress returned to power in the state and N Dharam Singh was chosen as the CM. Later, Congress' SM Krishna took over the post.

Congress and Karnataka- A bitter-sweet history

From Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi and then Kharge, Karnataka has often found itself at the centre of national attention. Moreover, the state elections in the state take place roughly one year before the Lok Sabha elections, it is often believed that the Karnataka Assembly elections set the tone for the national elections and campaigns that are to follow.



However, Indira survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament, and despite being forced to adopt a new electoral symbol, the cow and the calf, held an early election in 1971, and came back with a two-thirds majority. In 1969, the Congress party suffered a major split. It was the Lingayat leader and two-time CM of the state, S Nijalingappa, who was the party's president. Nijalingappa went ahead and expelled Indira from the party. She was the PM then.



But, it was Karnataka that supported her. A month later, her Congress (I) won a landslide victory in the state elections. The main Congress, controlled by the old guard, was wiped out. In 1978 again, Karnataka was at the heart of national politics. Indira was swept out of power by the Janata Party coalition. In January 1978, she split the Congress. Her political future was uncertain as she had been expelled from the party earlier.



In 1989, Congress returned to power in the state after a gap of six years. This was against the trend as the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress had lost the national elections. Later, she contested a by-election from Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat and defeated her Janata Party contender Veerendra Patil. The slogan, "Ek Sherni, Sau Langur; Chikmagalur, Chikmagalur", is still etched in the political lexicon of the state.



Congress lost nationally but Sonia won. Congress came out victorious in the Karnataka state elections, defeating the favourite JD(U)-BJP coalition. In 1999, Karnataka offered strong support to Sonia Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, she chose Bellary in Karnataka to contest her elections. She contested against Sushma Swaraj. The elections hogged national attention.

Importance of 2023 Karnataka state elections for Congress

The 2023 elections come at a time for Congress when it is not in its best phase electorally. It has a small share in the Lok Sabha and only rules a handful of states like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Since 2014, it has failed to win every major election.



Moreover, BJP leaders like Jagdish Shettar have joined Congress ahead of the state elections, boosting its chances of performing well. This election, if won, will provide a much-needed boost to the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, several states will also conduct elections next year, including Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. All these states have strong Congress local leaders that have the potential to stage a comeback.

Karnataka elections 2023: Complete list of Congress Candidates

Star Campaigners:

Ashok Chavan, Shashi Tharoor, Revanth Reddy, Ramesh Chennitala, BV Srinivas, Raj Babbar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Divya Spandana / Ramya, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Roopa Shashidhar, Sadhukokila Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, BK Hariprasad, MB Patil, G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Jagadish Shettar, DK Suresh, GC Chandrashekar, Syed Naseer Hussain, Zameer Ahmed Khan, HM Revanna, Umashree, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Bhagel, Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, P Chidambaram, Prithviraj Chavan

Complete list of candidates:

Constituency-Candidate

Gokak-- Mahantesh Kadadi Nippani-- Kakasaheb Patil

Saundatti Yellamma-- Vishwas Vasant Vaidya Kittur-- Babasaheb D. Patil

Bilgi-- J.T. Patil Mudhol - SC-- Ramappa Balappa Timmapur

Bagalkot-- Hullappa Y. Meti Badami-- Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti

Nagthan - SC-- Vitthal Katakadhond Bijapur City-- Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif

Yadgir-- Channareddy Patil Tunnur Afzalpur-- M.Y. Patil

Gulbarga Dakshin-- Allamaprabhu Patil Gurmitkal-- Baburao Chinchansur

Gangawati-- Iqbal Ansari Basavakalyan-- Vijay Dharam Singh

Dharwad-- Vinay Kulkarni Nargund-- B.R. Yavagal

Sirsi-- Bhimanna Naik Kalghatgi-- Santosh S. Lad

Kudligi - ST-- Srinivas NT Yellapur-- V.S. Patil

Chitradurga-- K.C. Veerendra (Pappy) Molakalmuru - ST-- N.Y. Gopalakrishna

Channagiri-- Basavaraju V. Shivaganga Holalkere - SC-- Anjaneya H

Udupi-- Prasadraj Kanchan Tirthahalli-- Kimmane Rathnakar

Tumkur City-- Iqbal Ahmed Kadur-- Anand K.S

Yelahanka-- Keshava Rajanna B Gubbi-- S.R. Srinivas

Mahalakshmi Layout-- Keshava Murthy Yeshvanthapura-- S. Balraj Gowda

Melukote-- Left for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party Padmanaba Nagar-- V. Raghunatha Naidu

Krishnarajpet-- B.L. Devraja Mandya-- P. Ravikumar

Madikeri-- Dr. Mantar Gowda Belur-- B. Shivram

Kollegal - SC-- A.R. Krishna Murthy Chamunderhwari-- Siddhegowda

Kagawad-- Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage Chikkodi - Sadalga-- Ganesh Hukkeri

Hukkeri-- A B Patil Kudachi - SC-- Mahendra K. Thammannavar

Belgaum Rural-- Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar Yemkanmardi - ST-- Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi

Bailhongal-- Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi Khanapur-- Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar

Jamkhandi-- Anand Siddu Nyamagouda Ramdurg-- Ashok M. Pattan

Muddebihal-- Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda Hungund-- Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar

Babaleswar-- M B Patil Basavana Bagevadi-- Shivanada Patil

Jevargi-- Ajay Dharam Singh Indi-- Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil

Shahpur-- Sharanabasappa Gowda Shorapur - ST-- Rajavenkatappa Naik

Sedam-- Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil Chitapur - SC-- Priyank Kharge

Gulbarga Uttar-- Smt. Kaneez Fatima Chincholi - SC-- Subash V. Rathod

Humnabad-- Rajashekar B Patil Aland-- B R Patil

Bidar-- Rahim Khan Bidar South-- Ashok Kheny

Raichur Rural - ST-- Basanagouda Daddal Bhalki-- Eshwar Khandre

Kushtagi-- Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur Maski - ST-- Basanagouda Thurvihal

Yelburga-- Basavaraj Rayareddi Kanakagiri - SC-- Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi

Gadag-- H.K. Patil Koppal-- K. Raghavendra

Hubli - Dharwad-East - SC-- Prasad Abbayya Ron-- G.S Patil

Karwar-- Satish Krishna Sail Haliyal-- R.V.Deshapande

Hangal-- Srinivas V. Mane Bhatkal-- Mankal Subba Vidya

Byadgi-- Basavaraj N. Shivannanar Haveri - SC-- Rudrappa Lamani

Ranibennur-- Prakash K. Koliwad Hirekerur-- U.B. Banakar

Hagaribommanahalli - SC-- L.B.P. Bheema Naik Hadagalli - SC-- P.T. Parameshwara Naik

Kampli - ST-- J.N. Ganesh Vijayanagara-- H.R. Gaviyappa

Sandur - ST-- E. Thukaram Bellary - ST-- B. Nagendra

Hiriyur-- D. Sudhakar Challakere - ST-- T. Raghumurthy

Davanagere North-- S.S. Mallikarjun Hosadurga-- Govindappa B.G.

Mayakonda-SC-- K.S. Basavaraju Davanagere South-- Shamanur Shivashankrappa

Sorab-- S. Madhu Bangarappa Bhadravati-- Sangameshwara B.K.

Byndoor-- K Gopal Pujari Sagar-- Gopalakrishnna Bulur

Kapu-- Vinaya Kumar Sorake Kundapura-- M. Dinesh Hegde

Chikanayakanhalli-- Kiran Kumar Sringeri-- TD Rajegowda

Turuvekere-- Kanthraj B.M Tiptur-- K Shadakshari

Koratagere (SC)-- G Parameshwara Kunigal-- HD Ranganath

Pavagada (SC)-- HV Venkatesh Sira-- TB Jaya Chandra

Gauribidanur-- Shivashankar Reddy NH Madhugiri-- KN Rajanna

Chintamani-- MC Sudhakar Bagepalli-- SN Subba Reddy

Kolar Gold Field (SC)-- Roopakala M Srinivaspur-- KR Ramesh Kumar

Malur-- KY Nanje Gowda Bangarapet (SC)-- SN Narayanaswamy

Rajarajeshwarinagar-- Kusuma H Byatarayanapura-- Krishna Byregowda

Hebbal-- Suresha BS Malleshwaram-- Anup Iyengar

Shivajinagar-- Rizwan Arshad Sarvagnanagar-- KJ George

Gandhi Nagar-- Dinesh Gundu Rao Shanti Nagar-- NA Haris

Govindraj Nagar-- Priyakrishnna Rajaji Nagar-- Puttanna

Chamrajpet-- BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan Vijay Nagar-- M Krishnamppa

B T M Layout-- Ramalinga Reddy Basavanagudi-- UB Venkatesh

Mahadevapura (SC)-- Nagesh T Jayanagar-- Sowmya R

Hosakote-- Sharath Kumar Bachegowda Anekal (SC)-- B Shivanna

Doddaballapur-- T Venkataramaiah Devanahalli (SC)-- KH Muniyappa

Magadi-- HC Balakrishna Nelamangala (SC)-- Srinivasaiah N

Kanakapura-- DK Shivakumar Ramanagaram-- Iqbal Hussain H A

Shrirangapattana-- AB Ramesh Bandisiddegowda Malavalli (SC)-- PM Narendraswamy

Holenarasipur-- Shreyas M Patel Nagamangala-- N Chaluvarayaswamy

Belthangady-- Rakshith Shivaram Sakleshpur (SC)-- Murali Mohan

Mangalore-- UT Abdul Khader Ali Fareed Moodabidri-- Mithun M Rai

Sullia (SC)-- Krishnappa G Bantval-- Ramanatha Rai B

Piriyapatna-- K Ventakesh Virajpet-- AS Ponnanna

Hunsur-- HP Manjunath Krishnarajanagara-- D Ravishankar

Nanjanagud (SC)-- Darshan Dhruvyanarayana Heggadadevankote (ST)-- Anil Kumar C

Varuna-- Siddaramaiah Narasimharaja-- Tanveer Sait

Hanur-- R Narendra T. Narasipur (SC)-- HC Mahadevappa

Gundlupet-- HM Ganesh Parasad Chamarajanagar-- C Puttaranga Shetty

Raybag - Mahaveer Mohith Athani - Laxman Savadi

Belgaum Uttar - Asif Sait Arabhavi - Arvind Dalwai

Terdai - Diddappa Ramappa Konnur Belgaum Dakshin - Prabhavathi Mastmardi

Sindgi - Ashik M Managuli Devar Hippargi - Sharanappa T Sungar

Aurad - Shinde Bhimsen Nayak Gulbarga Rural - Revu Naik Belamgi

Devadurga - Shreedevi R Nayak Manvi - G Hampayya Nayak

Shirahatti - Sujatha N Doddamani Sindhanur - Hampan Gowda Badarli

Kundgoi - Kusumawathi C Shivalli Navalgund - NH Konareddy

Siruguppa - BM Nagaraj Kumta - Nivedit Alva

Jagalur - B Devendrappa Bellar City - Nara Bharath Reddy

Honnalli - DG Shanthana Gowda Harapanahalli - N Kotresh

Shimoga - HC Yogesh Shimoga Rural - Dr Sreenivas Kariyana

Karkal - Uday Shetty Shikaripura - GB Malatesh

Tarikere - GH Srinivasa Mudigere - Nayana Jyothi Jhawar

Chikkaballapur - Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar PE Tumkur Rural - GH Shanmukhappa Yadav

Dasarahalli - Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah Kolar - Kothur G Manjunath

Bommanahalli - Umapathi Srinivas Gowda Chickpet - RV Devaraju

Channapatna - Gangadhar S Bangalore South - RK Ramesh

Arsikere - KM Shivalinge Gowda Maddur - KM Uday

Mangalore City South - John Richard Lobo Hassan - Banavasi Rangaswamy

Krishnaraja - MK Somashekara Puttur - Ashok Kumar Rai

Lingsugur- Durgappa S Hoolageri Chamaraja - K Harish Gowda

Hubli-Dharwad West- Deepak Chinchore Hubli-Dharwad Central-Jagadish Shettar

Harihar- Nandagavi Srinivas Shiggaon- Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan

Mulbagal-- BC Muddugangadhar Chikmagalur - HD Thammaiah

Pulakeshinagar-- AC Srinivasa KR Puram-- DK Mohan

Sidlaghatta-- BV Rajeev Gowda Raichur-- Mohammed Shalem

Arkalgud-- HP Sridhar Gowda CV Raman Nagar-- S Anand Kumar