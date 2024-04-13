BJP supports reservations, Congress spreading lies: Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading misconception that BJP wants to abolish quota for Dalits, tribals, and the Other Backward Castes.

"I want to make one thing clear. Congress party is spreading misconception, especially among Dalit and tribal brothers, that BJP is going to abolish reservation," Shah said while addressing an election meeting in Harsoli (Alwar) in support of Alwar Lok Sabha candidate Bhupender Yadav.

"Listen to me carefully. Be it reservation for Dalits, tribals or backward classes, BJP supports it. We will neither end the reservation nor allow anyone to do it," he said.



"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi himself is the biggest supporter of reservation," he said and accused the Congress of being anti-OBC and cold shelving key reports on the issue of reservation.

"Congress party is an anti-OBC party. The Congress Party did injustice to the backward classes for years. kept the Kaka Kalelkar report suppressed. Kept the Mandal Commission report suppressed. Modi ji came and worked to give constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Modi ji has done the work of giving 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community in all recruitments at the Centre," Shah said.

Shah added, "Modi ji himself, who has brought glory to our country and the entire world, comes from the OBC community and there are more than 27 OBC ministers in Modi ji's cabinet today."



The BJP leader sought the people's votes saying Modi did many "seemingly impossible" in 10 years of his government.