Bharat Ratna given to Karpoori Thakur for Bihar votes in LS polls: Uddhav

The Union government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, this year

Uddhav Thackeray

People can see through this hollowness, Uddhav Thackeray claimed

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government has conferred Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur to get votes from the eastern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers here, Thackeray claimed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had opposed Thakur's decision to give 26 per cent reservation to backward classes in government jobs.
"But now the BJP wants votes in the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar so announced the Bharat Ratna for him posthumously. I am happy his (Thakur's) work is being acknowledged after so many years," Thackeray said.
The BJP announced Dr S Swaminathan's name for the Bharat Ratna but has failed to implement the recommendation made by a commission headed by him on increasing farm income, Thackeray further said.
People can see through this hollowness, Thackeray claimed.
The Union government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, this year.
They are former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist and father of India's food revolution Dr S Swaminathan, Karpoori Thakur, a champion of backward empowerment, and BJP stalwart L K Advani.
At five, one more than the four announced in 1999, this is the maximum number of Bharat Ratnas announced for a year.

Topics : Bharat Ratna Bihar government Lok Sabha elections Uddhav Thackeray

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

