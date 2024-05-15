Business Standard
Case against 2 poll officials in Palghar for not distributing voter slips

The duo, deputy teachers at a Zilla Parishad school in Dahanu, had been appointed as booth level officers for the election work

Police have registered a case against two booth level officers for allegedly not distributing voter slips to electors. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Palghar
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Police have registered a case against two booth level officers for allegedly not distributing voter slips to electors in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the Lok Sabha election scheduled on May 20, an official said on Wednesday.
The duo, deputy teachers at a Zilla Parishad school in Dahanu, had been appointed as booth level officers for the election work, the official from Kasa police station said.
They were assigned the task of collecting and distributing the voter slips but they ignored it, he said.
Based on a complaint by a naib tehsilar (revenue officer), the police on Tuesday registered a case against the two persons under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Elections in India voting Election news Maharashtra

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

