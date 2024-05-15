Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has total assets worth over Rs 3 crore, but owns no land, houses or cars, he has said in his election affidavit. The Prime Minister filed his nomination from the Varanasi constituency on Tuesday.

In the affidavit, PM Modi had declared total assets worth ₹ 3.02 crore, the bulk of which is made up of a fixed deposit worth ₹ 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India.

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai today, an official said. The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm, an officials stated. The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR), the official added.The BJP has revealed its list of star campaigners for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh, which includes names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list also includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.