Cong reviews Bihar's political situation after Nitish's exit from alliance

Top Congress leaders on Saturday held a meeting to review political developments in Bihar after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar moved out of the "Mahagathbandhan" government, party sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party incharge for Bihar Mohan Prakash, PCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, party MLAs and other senior leaders attended the meeting held at the AICC headquarters here.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the latest political developments in Bihar and discussed the future course of action with Kumar no longer part of the opposition INDIA bloc, the sources said.

Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

His latest crossover, the fifth in a little over a decade, came as a big setback to opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.