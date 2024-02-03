Sensex (    %)
                        
Congress' Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to visit Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Congress' Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to visit Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.
The Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through the Pakur district on Friday afternoon.
After a night halt at Littipara in Pakur, the Yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told PTI.
Gandhi will visit the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva around 2.30 pm and offer prayers, he said.
Later, he will lead a roadshow in the district and also address a public meeting. The Yatra will then proceed to Dhanbad where the participants will camp for the night.
The night halt has been planned at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.
The Yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.
In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

