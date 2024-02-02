Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Bengal's Nabagram

The Yatra commenced with only a few vehicles as Gandhi rode a red SUV from Nabagram in the same district

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Baharampur (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday resumed from Nabagram in West Bengal's Murshidabad after the district administration asked the party to delay it owing to the class 10 state board examination, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed.
The Yatra, which was scheduled to resume at 8 am from Gokarna in Murshidabad, started around 10.30 am from Nabagram.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chowdhury, the Baharampur MP, said that permission to hold the Yatra was refused in neighbouring Birbhum district, through which it is to pass to enter Pakur in Jharkhand later in the day.
He said that the permission to hold a roadshow was not granted in Murshidabad district owing to the commencement of West Bengal secondary education board's class 10 examination being held across the state.
"I do not understand what is the problem if we peacefully conduct our Yatra after the examinees enter the centres," Chowdhury told reporters.
The Yatra commenced with only a few vehicles as Gandhi rode a red SUV from Nabagram in the same district.
The Baharampur MP said no loudspeakers will be used in the Yatra.
"We have requested the administration to allow Rahul Gandhi's vehicle and a few cars accompanying his vehicle," he said, assuring that the examinees will not be disturbed.
Chowdhury said that the Congress will not go into confrontation with the administration.
"We only want to see off Rahul Gandhi from West Bengal peacefully," he added.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections: Mamata rebuffs Congress' seat-sharing optimism

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

Expect our govt will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate: FM

Modi's thrifty populism is working for now, but may have a cost in future

Top INDIA bloc leaders hold meeting after arrest of J'khand CM Soren

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Mamata Banerjee Indian National Congress BJP West Bengal Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon