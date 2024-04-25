Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cong will steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation: PM Modi

"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added

Modi, Narendra Modi

APRIL 23, 2024** Tonk: BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agra (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was working to end "appeasement" while charging that the Congress was determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion.
Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Modi also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the state, saying it was based on "politics of appeasement".
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"They have their eyes on women's property, I am here as the chowkidar' (watchman)," Modi said.
"Indian Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress insults the constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion," Modi said.
"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added.
"The friendship between two boys in UP is based on politics of appeasement," the prime minister said attacking the alliance between Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian National Congress Dalit-OBC Muslims BJP Reservation quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon