EC seeks response from PM Modi, Rahul on allegations of hate speech

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognisance of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognisance of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party have accused each other of promoting hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language.

The ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners.

Allegations under the MCC against PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have been exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge. The ECI has requested a response by 11 am on April 29.

"Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, especially star campaigners. Campaign speeches by those in high positions carry more serious consequences," said the EC.

On Monday, the BJP alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made false claims about the increase in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.

In a complaint to the poll panel, the BJP also accused Gandhi of perpetuating a North-South divide in the country based on language and region to disrupt the electoral atmosphere.

The Congress, on the other hand, approached the EC and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against the Prime Minister.

The Congress memorandum stated, "The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices is the disqualification of candidates who seek to create a divide between different classes of Indian citizens, regardless of the candidate's stature or position."

The first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on April 19. The second phase of polls will begin on April 26. The other phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4.