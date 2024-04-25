Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kerala Oppn leader complains to EC against Delhi LG for MCC violation

Satheesan contended that the Governor was a constitutional head of state and was restricted from involvement in any political activity

Election Commission of India, ECI

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the eve of polling day in Kerala, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take action against Delhi's Lt Governor for allegedly visiting heads of churches in the southern state to "lure" them to take a stand in favour of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
Satheesan, in a letter to the Commission, alleged "blatant violation of the model code of conduct" by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena through his meeting of church heads in Kerala.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I am writing to invite your attention to the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena by visiting various church heads in Kerala to lure them to take a stance in favour of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the opposition leader said in his complaint.
Satheesan claimed that Saxena, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, requested an audience with the heads of the Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and others.
"As per reports, leaders of some of the churches have declined to meet the Lieutenant Governor," he said.
Satheesan contended that the Governor was a constitutional head of state and was restricted from involvement in any political activity.
"However, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes for the BJP is a blot on democracy and its founding values." he alleged.
He requested the EC to "initiate urgent action" against the alleged blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Kerala govt Kerala government Election Commission Delhi government Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon