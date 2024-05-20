Business Standard
Congress didn't revoke Article 370 for appeasement politics: HM Shah

Addressing an election rally here, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and "we will take it back"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Karnal
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress, saying the party did not revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for appeasement politics.
Addressing an election rally here, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and "we will take it back".
The senior BJP leader also attacked the grand old party on the Ram temple issue, saying top Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the temple's consecration ceremony to please its minority vote bank.
Targeting Congress on Kashmir, he said "For appeasement politics, they did not revoke Article 370."

The Congress did not revoke the article despite a rise in terrorism in the area, he said.
"You all made Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time, and on August 5, 2019, he scrapped the Article 370. And now our tricolour proudly flutters in Kashmir," he said.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the Karnal assembly bypoll and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is in fray for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

