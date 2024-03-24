Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dharmendra Yadav booked for model code of conduct violation over motorcade

While travelling in Mehnagar assembly constituency of the district on March 22, Yadav's motorcade had more vehicles than those permitted by the Election Commission, the official claimed

Dharmendra Yadav

(Photo: Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @MPDharmendraYdv)

Press Trust of India Azamgarh (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party candidate for Lok Sabha polls Dharmendra Yadav for alleged violation of the model code of conduct for elections in Azamgarh district, a police official said on Sunday.
While travelling in Mehnagar assembly constituency of the district on March 22, Yadav's motorcade had more vehicles than those permitted by the Election Commission, the official claimed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Superintendent of Police (city) Shailendra Lal said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, not more than 10 vehicles can run in the convoy of candidates.
There were more than 42 vehicles in Yadav's convoy, he said, adding a case was registered against him at Mehnagar police station on March 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Netflix announces release date of Amar Singh Chamkila, check details here

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

BJP will win 4-5 seats in Kerala in Lok Sabha polls: 'Metroman' Sreedharan

'INDIA' intact, will cross 272, PM's corruption pitch hollow: Jairam Ramesh

38 corporates donated Rs 2,004 cr to BJP via electoral bonds: Priyanka

FM rubbishes K'taka's claim of injustice in fund's release from Centre

India's richest 1% enjoy 22.6% of national income: Kharge in swipe at BJP

Topics : Samajwadi Party Model Code of Conduct Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon