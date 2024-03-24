Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's richest 1% enjoy 22.6% of national income: Kharge in swipe at BJP

He added that the Congress, as part of the guarantees under 'Participatory Justice', will conduct a comprehensive social, economic and caste census

Mallikarjun Kharge

In his post on X, Kharge came down heavily on the BJP while expanding on why the party brought the idea of "Participatory Justice" into the national discourse going into the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reaffirmed the party's demand for a nationwide caste census, saying that the grand old party will bring an "Affirmative action policy" under "Participatory Justice" that will start revolutionary change in the country.
In his post on X, Kharge came down heavily on the BJP while expanding on why the party brought the idea of "Participatory Justice" into the national discourse going into the Lok Sabha elections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India's richest 1 percent enjoy 22.6 percent of national income, more than the British Raj, while the poorest 50 percent enjoy only 15 percent of national income. This has happened in the last 10 years of Modi government. The net worth of billionaires has grown by more than 280 per cent between 2014 and 2022, which is 10 times the growth rate of national income over the same period. On the other hand, about 34 per cent of households in India earn less than the proposed national level minimum wage of Rs375 per day," the Congress President posted from his X handle.
He added that the Congress, as part of the guarantees under 'Participatory Justice', will conduct a comprehensive social, economic and caste census.
"Through this, the population, socio-economic condition of all castes and communities, their share in the national wealth and their representation in the institutions related to governance will be surveyed. This AFFIRMATIVE ACTION POLICY will bring revolutionary change in the country," he added.

ALSO READ: Congress releases 4th list for LS polls; fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme or more

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

SC notice to govts on PIL alleging caste-based discrimination in jails

Most employers prioritise quality work over time-punching: Survey

BJP slams Kerala CM on anti-CAA protests, says fostering communal division

LS elections 2024: BSP releases list of 16 candidates for 80 seats in UP

Maratha community should select LS candidates before Mar 30: Jarange

TMC won't last till 2026 if BJP gets even one more seat than them: Sukanta

JD(U) releases candidate list; drops two sitting MPs, fields two turncoats

Topics : mallikarjun kharge National income India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon