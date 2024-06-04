Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NDA to form strong govt for third time with full majority, says Paswan

While Paswan was leading from the Hajipur seat, candidates of his party were ahead of their rivals in four other constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission

Chirag Paswan,Chirag

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday afternoon asserted that he was "firmly" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday afternoon asserted that he was "firmly" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While Paswan was leading from the Hajipur seat, candidates of his party were ahead of their rivals in four other constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Once again- Modi Government! I and my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) stand firmly in support of the country's successful Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji," he posted on X.
"NDA is going to form the government with full majority under the leadership of Prime Minister ji. The country is going to get a strong and powerful government for the third time again," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Chirag Paswan NDA govt Lok Janshakti Party Lok Sabha elections Election Results 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon