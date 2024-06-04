How are Modi's ministers doing in the 2024 Lok Sabha election results?

2024 Lok Sabha election results: As per the early trends on Tuesday, the : As per the early trends on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party -led National Democratic Alliance may be set to form the government for the third time in a row. However, on a micro level, there are some tight battles going on.

2024 Lok Sabha election results: Here's how PM Modi's 2019 ministers are doing

Narendra Modi was earlier trailing but has now taken the lead again in Varanasi.

Early trends indicate that Amit Shah, Home Minister in the previous NDA government, is leading from Gandhinagar. Another minister, Anurag Thakur, is also leading from Hamirpur.

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development since 2019 and Minister of Minority Affairs, is trailing from Amethi behind Kishori Lal.

Arjun Munda, the Minister of Tribal Affairs and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the Second Modi government, is also leading from Khunti.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is leading from Alwar.

Other ministers who are leading are Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Shekhawat and Nitin Gadkari.

BJP's minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is also leading from Guna. Om Birla, the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha, is also trailing from Kota.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is trailing from Thiruvananthapuram behind Shashi Tharoor.

What do early trends indicate?

According to early trends, NDA is leading on 284 seats and the INDI Alliance is leading on 227 seats. Other parties are leading on 31 seats. To get the majority, a coalition will have to win 273 seats to form the government.