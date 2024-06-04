Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How are Modi's ministers doing in the 2024 Lok Sabha election results?

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Rajeev Chandrasekhar are among the ministers contesting these Lok Sabha 2024 elections. This is what trends indicate for their seats

Narendra Modi, cabinet, lok sabha election results 2024

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

2024 Lok Sabha election results: As per the early trends on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance may be set to form the government for the third time in a row. However, on a micro level, there are some tight battles going on.

2024 Lok Sabha election results: Here's how PM Modi's 2019 ministers are doing

Narendra Modi was earlier trailing but has now taken the lead again in Varanasi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Early trends indicate that Amit Shah, Home Minister in the previous NDA government, is leading from Gandhinagar. Another minister, Anurag Thakur, is also leading from Hamirpur.

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development since 2019 and Minister of Minority Affairs, is trailing from Amethi behind Kishori Lal.

Arjun Munda, the Minister of Tribal Affairs and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the Second Modi government, is also leading from Khunti.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is leading from Alwar.

Other ministers who are leading are Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Shekhawat and Nitin Gadkari.

BJP's minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is also leading from Guna. Om Birla, the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha, is also trailing from Kota.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is trailing from Thiruvananthapuram behind Shashi Tharoor.

What do early trends indicate?

According to early trends, NDA is leading on 284 seats and the INDI Alliance is leading on 227 seats. Other parties are leading on 31 seats. To get the majority, a coalition will have to win 273 seats to form the government.




Topics : Smriti Irani Nitin Gadkari Amit Shah Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Election Results 2024 Elections Rajeev Chandrasekhar Union Cabinet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesGoogle Lay-offsPAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon