Lok Sabh polls LIVE: PM Modi to hold rally in Nagpur today to support NDA candidate

After holding poll rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, in addition to taking out a roadshow in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur today for an election rally in the Ramtek constituency to show support for the Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde) faction candidate Raju Parwe. On March 24, senior state Congress leader and Umred MLA, Raju Parwe, joined the SS in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde visited the rally grounds in Ramtek on Tuesday night to examine the preparations ahead of the prime minister's visit.



PM Modi is also set to address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with events planned in Vellore and Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the prime minister did nothing for the DMK-ruled state in the last ten years and is now visiting the state to seek votes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "The next Prime Minister will not be like Modi. Modi has done nothing for Tamilians in the last ten years. But now he has come to Tamil Nadu seeking votes. Prime Minister Modi did not come when Tuticorin district was affected by floods. Prime Minister Modi is not only deceiving Tamil Nadu, he is deceiving all the states where the opposition is ruling," Chief Minister Stalin said in Madurai.

"The vote you are calling for will not only elect the MP of your constituency but will lay the foundation for a Democracy to become the next Prime Minister of India," he added. Stalin further said that the Prime Minister enjoys "imprisoning people who express their thoughts".