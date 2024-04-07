Extended poll timings, ORS, medical teams to help voters deal with heat

Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

In anticipation of intense heat during the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, comprehensive measures have been put in place to mitigate the effects of heat waves on voters, officials, and security personnel.

These include extending poll timings, setting up makeshift sheds, providing ORS and lemon water, and deploying medical teams and ambulances, an election official said.

The elections will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with Jharkhand's voting taking place on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1 for its 14 seats.

With over 2.55 crore eligible voters, including 1.25 crore women, increasing voter turnout amidst the heatwave presents a significant challenge for both the state and the Election Commission.

In 2019, Jharkhand's overall voter turnout was 66.8 per cent, lower than the national average of 67.4 per cent.

To address this measures such as extending polling hours from 7 am to 5 pm and providing temporary shelters at booths have been implemented.

Additionally, facilities like drinking water, ORS, and lemon water mixed with salt and sugar will be available, along with medical teams stationed at each polling station to handle emergencies.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar assured that these arrangements aim to ensure voters' safety and convenience during the polling period.

The CEO said they have taken several initiatives to reduce the impact of heatwave conditions on voters.

"Keeping in mind the safety of voters, we have extended the poll timing. Voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm. It means electors can exercise their franchise in the morning hours or in the second half as per their convenience. To spread awareness in this regard, we will soon launch a slogan 'Abki Baar, Din Bhar Matdaan'," Kumar told PTI.

Temporary sheds of 15x15 feet are being set up in all the booths of the state. "There will be permanent as well as temporary sheds for the polling parties and voters in all booths this time," he said.

Besides drinking water facilities at the booths, there will be arrangements of ORS and lemon water mixed with salt and sugar at selected booths.

"Two employees will also be deployed to provide drinking water at all booths. We are also planning to keep earthen pots for drinking water wherever possible," Kumar said.

Voting will be conducted in a total of 29,521 polling stations this time, up from 29,464 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

State Health department officials said medical teams will be deployed at every polling station to deal with sudden emergencies. Mobile ambulances and air ambulances for emergency needs will also be kept on standby.

Kumar said, "Paramedical staff will be deployed at every polling station and they would be equipped with a medical kit, comprising life-saving drugs, ORS and other required medicines. Mobile ambulance and air ambulance facilities will also be available for emergency services.